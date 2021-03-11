UT Arboretum Spring Plant Sale begins March 19

(UTAS press release) The UT Arboretum Society Online Spring Plant Sale opens for shopping Friday, March 19 and shopping closes Saturday, April 3rd at 5pm. The website https://utas-plant-sale.square.site/ will open March 19. At check out you must choose a pick up time on either Friday April 9 (9am-6pm slots available) or Saturday April 10 ( 9am-3pm slots available).

The website may offer other dates but please only schedule during these two days because that is when your plants will be at the UT Arboretum for no-contact pickup.

No day-of, or on-site sales are possible. All purchases and payments must be made in advance.

Our fall online sale was a huge success and our three vendors -Tennessee Naturescapes, Riverdale Nursery, and East Fork of Sevierville – are back with even more plant choices! Please support these three vendors as they have so loyally supported the UT Arboretum plant sale fundraisers for many years! Contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator for questions at [email protected].