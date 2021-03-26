Unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels, fewer people file for unemployment

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for February 2021 has reached near pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
February’s statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4.9%, which is just one percentage point higher than it was in February 2020, one month before the COVID-19 health crisis created an economic slowdown across Tennessee.
Overall, unemployment in Tennessee is down 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate of 5.1%.
When compared to February’s nationwide seasonally adjusted rate of 6.2%, unemployment in Tennessee is 1.3 percentage points lower than the national average.
In a year-to-year comparison, between February 2020 and February 2021, Tennessee experienced a decrease of 118,600 jobs across the state.
The national unemployment rate for February is down 0.1 of a percentage point from January but still represents a 2.7 percentage point increase when compared to the February 2020 number.
Total nonfarm employment in the state increased by 6,300 jobs between January and February. The professional/business services sector saw the most growth, followed by the leisure/hospitality and education/health services sectors.
TDLWD has compiled a complete analysis of February’s unemployment and jobs data which is available here.
The number of Tennesseeans filing for first-time unemployment benefits last week remained under 8000 for a third consecutive week. For the week ending Saturday, March 20th, 7332 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, down 248 from the previous week’s 7580.
For the same week one year ago, over 39,000 people filed unemployment claims as the pandemic’s effects on the economy began to be felt in earnest. Compare that to the previous week of March 14th, 2020, when just over 2700 claims were filed, which is closer to the norm, according to the TDLWD. At the height of the pandemic-spawned economic crisis, the week of April 4th, 2020, 116,141 filed unemployment claims, the highest ever recorded in a single week in Tennessee.
Locally, 107 new claims were filed in Anderson County last week, while another 387 continuing claims were paid. In Campbell County, there were 38 first-time filers and 206 continuing claims paid out. Morgan County saw only 13 residents apply for unemployment last week, and the number of continuing claims paid there fell to under 100 for the first time in several weeks, dropping to 90. 57 Roane Countians filed for unemployment last week, while 296 continuing claims were paid.
You can see the complete county-by-county unemployment data by visiting this website.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|10
|March 13
|7,580
|44,428
|11
|March 20
|7,332
|41,033
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,101,057