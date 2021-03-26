Unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels, fewer people file for unemployment

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for February 2021 has reached near pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

February’s statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4.9%, which is just one percentage point higher than it was in February 2020, one month before the COVID-19 health crisis created an economic slowdown across Tennessee.

Overall, unemployment in Tennessee is down 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate of 5.1%.

When compared to February’s nationwide seasonally adjusted rate of 6.2%, unemployment in Tennessee is 1.3 percentage points lower than the national average.

In a year-to-year comparison, between February 2020 and February 2021, Tennessee experienced a decrease of 118,600 jobs across the state.

The national unemployment rate for February is down 0.1 of a percentage point from January but still represents a 2.7 percentage point increase when compared to the February 2020 number.

Total nonfarm employment in the state increased by 6,300 jobs between January and February. The professional/business services sector saw the most growth, followed by the leisure/hospitality and education/health services sectors.

TDLWD has compiled a complete analysis of February’s unemployment and jobs data which is available here .

The number of Tennesseeans filing for first-time unemployment benefits last week remained under 8000 for a third consecutive week. For the week ending Saturday, March 20th, 7332 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, down 248 from the previous week’s 7580.

For the same week one year ago, over 39,000 people filed unemployment claims as the pandemic’s effects on the economy began to be felt in earnest. Compare that to the previous week of March 14th, 2020, when just over 2700 claims were filed, which is closer to the norm, according to the TDLWD. At the height of the pandemic-spawned economic crisis, the week of April 4th, 2020, 116,141 filed unemployment claims, the highest ever recorded in a single week in Tennessee.

Locally, 107 new claims were filed in Anderson County last week, while another 387 continuing claims were paid. In Campbell County, there were 38 first-time filers and 206 continuing claims paid out. Morgan County saw only 13 residents apply for unemployment last week, and the number of continuing claims paid there fell to under 100 for the first time in several weeks, dropping to 90. 57 Roane Countians filed for unemployment last week, while 296 continuing claims were paid.

You can see the complete county-by-county unemployment data by visiting this website.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 50 December 19 7,411 43,482 51 December 26 10,198 45,226 52 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 01 January 9 21,954 58,945 02 January 16 18,237 49,270 03 January 23 12,050 48,996 04 January 30 11,497 54,280 05 February 6 9,498 51,660 06 February 13 8,116 49,964 07 February 20 12,077 48,015 08 February 27 10,355 54,972 09 March 6 7,407 47,763 10 March 13 7,580 44,428 11 March 20 7,332 41,033 New Claims Since March 15, 2020 1,101,057