Unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels, fewer people file for unemployment

5 hours ago

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for February 2021 has reached near pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

February’s statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4.9%, which is just one percentage point higher than it was in February 2020, one month before the COVID-19 health crisis created an economic slowdown across Tennessee.

Overall, unemployment in Tennessee is down 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate of 5.1%.

When compared to February’s nationwide seasonally adjusted rate of 6.2%, unemployment in Tennessee is 1.3 percentage points lower than the national average.

In a year-to-year comparison, between February 2020 and February 2021, Tennessee experienced a decrease of 118,600 jobs across the state.

The national unemployment rate for February is down 0.1 of a percentage point from January but still represents a 2.7 percentage point increase when compared to the February 2020 number.

Total nonfarm employment in the state increased by 6,300 jobs between January and February. The professional/business services sector saw the most growth, followed by the leisure/hospitality and education/health services sectors.

TDLWD has compiled a complete analysis of February’s unemployment and jobs data which is available here.

The number of Tennesseeans filing for first-time unemployment benefits last week remained under 8000 for a third consecutive week. For the week ending Saturday, March 20th, 7332 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, down 248 from the previous week’s 7580.

For the same week one year ago, over 39,000 people filed unemployment claims as the pandemic’s effects on the economy began to be felt in earnest. Compare that to the previous week of March 14th, 2020, when just over 2700 claims were filed, which is closer to the norm, according to the TDLWD. At the height of the pandemic-spawned economic crisis, the week of April 4th, 2020, 116,141 filed unemployment claims, the highest ever recorded in a single week in Tennessee.

Locally, 107 new claims were filed in Anderson County last week, while another 387 continuing claims were paid. In Campbell County, there were 38 first-time filers and 206 continuing claims paid out. Morgan County saw only 13 residents apply for unemployment last week, and the number of continuing claims paid there fell to under 100 for the first time in several weeks, dropping to 90. 57 Roane Countians filed for unemployment last week, while 296 continuing claims were paid.

You can see the complete county-by-county unemployment data by visiting this website.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
06February 138,11649,964
07February 2012,07748,015
08February 2710,35554,972
09March 67,40747,763
10March 137,58044,428
11March 207,33241,033
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,101,057 

