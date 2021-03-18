Unemployment claims up slightly in Tennessee, nation

(AP/staff reports) The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the national economy continues to recover from the coronavirus-caused recession.

This morning’s report from the Labor Department indicates that first-time jobless claims rose from 725,000 the week before.

While the numbers have dropped sharply since last spring, the latest data shows that employers in some industries are continuing to lay off workers.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued its weekly report on unemployment on Thursday morning as well, and it shows that the number of people applying for unemployment rose slightly over the previous week’s total. For the week ending March 13th, 7580 people applied for benefits, up 173 from the previous week’s 7407, but still well below the 116,000-plus claims filed in the first week of April 2020.

Locally, 71 new applications were filed in Anderson County last week, and 429 people continued to receive benefits from the state. In Campbell County, 60 claims were filed by first-time applicants with 250 continuing claims paid out. Roane County saw 52 people apply for first-time unemployment last week, and 332 people continued to receive payments from the state. Morgan County reported 16 first-time filings and 102 continuing claims paid.

A total of 4.1 million Americans are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department.

The continuing layoffs are occurring even as the overall job market has shown solid improvement. Last month, U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs, the most since October and to many a sign that the economy is rebounding as consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 50 December 19 7,411 43,482 51 December 26 10,198 45,226 52 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 01 January 9 21,954 58,945 02 January 16 18,237 49,270 03 January 23 12,050 48,996 04 January 30 11,497 54,280 05 February 6 9,498 51,660 06 February 13 8,116 49,964 07 February 20 12,077 48,015 08 February 27 10,355 54,972 09 March 6 7,407 47,763 10 March 13 7,580 44,428 New Claims Since March 15, 2020 1,099,725