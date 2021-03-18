Unemployment claims up slightly in Tennessee, nation

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 104 Views

(AP/staff reports) The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the national economy continues to recover from the coronavirus-caused recession.

This morning’s report from the Labor Department indicates that first-time jobless claims rose from 725,000 the week before.

While the numbers have dropped sharply since last spring, the latest data shows that employers in some industries are continuing to lay off workers.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued its weekly report on unemployment on Thursday morning as well, and it shows that the number of people applying for unemployment rose slightly over the previous week’s total. For the week ending March 13th, 7580 people applied for benefits, up 173 from the previous week’s 7407, but still well below the 116,000-plus claims filed in the first week of April 2020.

Locally, 71 new applications were filed in Anderson County last week, and 429 people continued to receive benefits from the state. In Campbell County, 60 claims were filed by first-time applicants with 250 continuing claims paid out. Roane County saw 52 people apply for first-time unemployment last week, and 332 people continued to receive payments from the state. Morgan County reported 16 first-time filings and 102 continuing claims paid.

You can see a week-by-week tally below, and here, you can check out an interactive map that contains the latest unemployment data from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

A total of 4.1 million Americans are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department.

The continuing layoffs are occurring even as the overall job market has shown solid improvement. Last month, U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs, the most since October and to many a sign that the economy is rebounding as consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
06February 138,11649,964
07February 2012,07748,015
08February 2710,35554,972
09March 67,40747,763
10March 137,58044,428
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,099,725 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane County mask mandate to expire March 31st

Roane County Executive Ron Woody announced this week that the mask mandate that he issued …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.