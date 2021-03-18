Unemployment claims up slightly in Tennessee, nation

(AP/staff reports) The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the national economy continues to recover from the coronavirus-caused recession.
This morning’s report from the Labor Department indicates that first-time jobless claims rose from 725,000 the week before.
While the numbers have dropped sharply since last spring, the latest data shows that employers in some industries are continuing to lay off workers.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued its weekly report on unemployment on Thursday morning as well, and it shows that the number of people applying for unemployment rose slightly over the previous week’s total. For the week ending March 13th, 7580 people applied for benefits, up 173 from the previous week’s 7407, but still well below the 116,000-plus claims filed in the first week of April 2020.
Locally, 71 new applications were filed in Anderson County last week, and 429 people continued to receive benefits from the state. In Campbell County, 60 claims were filed by first-time applicants with 250 continuing claims paid out. Roane County saw 52 people apply for first-time unemployment last week, and 332 people continued to receive payments from the state. Morgan County reported 16 first-time filings and 102 continuing claims paid.
A total of 4.1 million Americans are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department.
The continuing layoffs are occurring even as the overall job market has shown solid improvement. Last month, U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs, the most since October and to many a sign that the economy is rebounding as consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|10
|March 13
|7,580
|44,428
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,099,725