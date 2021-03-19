TWRA seeking comments on 2022 fishing regulations

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is welcoming comments for its 2022 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to:

Fish Comments,

TWRA, Fisheries Management Division,

5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

or emailed to [email protected].

Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

This comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 19th.

The fishing regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its meeting this August.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ATF leads probe into Roane explosion

Federal investigators are working to discover the cause of an explosion Thursday morning at a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.