Two local refs headed to MTSU to officiate boys’ state tourney

Two local high school basketball officials will be officiating at next week’s TSSAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament.

Steve Pyatt and Matt Queener will be in Murfreesboro next week for the tournament, which will begin on Wednesday at MTSU.

Several area teams will be in action next week as well, with Bearden facing off with Cane Ridge on Thursday afternoon, with Oak Ridge battling Siegel later that night, both in the AAA quarterfinals.

Kingston starts its first state tourney appearance in 30 years in the first game of Thursday’s slate, taking on Community High.