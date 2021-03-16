TVCH addresses Resource Center controversy

(Submitted, Margaret Johnston, TVCH Development Director) Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless would like to address and inform you of recent events that have ultimately led up to a delay in the grand opening of the Drop In Resource Center at 903 Clinch Avenue in Clinton, TN. Due to an abundance of vandalism, threats and other disheartening events TVCH has decided to search for another location to better suit the needs of those whom we serve. Though we have received concern in regards to the goal of the TVCH Drop In Resource Center, it has come to light that there is a misunderstanding of what Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless encompasses and provides.

TVCH was founded in 2003 by community leaders, and we have continued to work to prevent and end homelessness. Our job is to strategically evaluate the needs of the homeless and of our member agencies, and to implement smart, long term solutions. We start by understanding the complexities of homlessness and the importance of a holistic approach, and by doing this we are already a part of the solution. Utilizing our partnerships and resources, TVCH is able to redirect and supply the means necessary to help those who qualify for our services. That said, TVCH is not a shelter, however, we do have resources to help individuals find housing accommodations. Our resources include, but are not limited to- financial, physical, mental, emotional and physical help to people in need.

During this time our scheduled grand opening of the TVCH Drop In Resource Center is delayed as we continue to search for a more accommodating, welcoming and safe facility for clients and staff. Thank you for your support as we continue to seek to create a region where homelessness is rare.

We are grateful for the support of those in our corner. TVCH is blessed to have the powerful and generous support of those who have reached out to us in regards to volunteer opportunities, donations and other means of advocacy. It is because of the kindness and generosity of these individuals and organizations that we are able to continue to help those in need. If you would like to join TVCH in pursuit to help those in need you can contact me directly at [email protected] or 865-210-1198 .