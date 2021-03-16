TVA campgrounds open for the season

(TVA) With spring just around the corner, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s seasonal campgrounds are ready and waiting for visitors to return to the outdoors as the 2021 camping season opens March 15 and runs through November 15, 2021.

TVA provides more than 80 public recreation areas, including campgrounds, day-use areas and boat ramps across the Tennessee Valley. Recreation Resource Management LLC, will again be managing the TVA campgrounds on our dam reservations:

Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City, Tenn.

Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton, Tenn.

Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah, Tenn.

Most campsites are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground provides restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations, and nearby boating and fishing access. Most campsites have electrical service, except for a few tent-only campsites.

Full details of all camping fees and policies can be found in the camping section of TVA’s website or on RRM’s website at www.camprrm.com.

All campgrounds offer the opportunity to sleep under the stars, but some campground operators go the extra mile to preserve the environment for future generations. TVA’s Camp-Right Campgrounds program recognizes those campgrounds on TVA land that are committed to environmentally responsible practices and that share our passion for protecting the environment. Find them here.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

Camping with campfires is a traditional way of enjoying the outdoors. However, imported firewood can introduce insects that kill trees. To prevent the spread of these destructive pests, TVA recommends buying firewood that is cut locally, preferably within the same county where it will be burned.

TVA expects members of the public to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing from persons not within their own family units, in accordance with the federal government and guidance provided by the CDC.