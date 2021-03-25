TSSAA HoF ceremony postponed again

(TSSAA) The TSSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony that was planned for Saturday, April 17, has been postponed one final time. The Class of 2020 will now be inducted on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The induction ceremony is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CST.

While TSSAA is hopeful that it can host the usual number of attendees, it may be necessary to hold the ceremony with a much more limited audience. The number of tickets available will be determined at a later date. Ticket forms will be made available on our website and will be mailed to all Hall of Fame members in May.

Those being inducted at this year’s luncheon are: Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

Nomination forms for the Class of 2022 are due in the TSSAA office by November 1. Forms are available at tssaa.org/hall-of-fame.