TN Valley Coalition for the Homeless to celebrate new Drop-In Resource Center

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless will host a grand opening event for their newest Drop-in Resource Center at 903 Clinch Avenue in Clinton on Saturday, March 20th, but first, the City of Clinton and the Coalition will hold a public forum on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 PM, during which, residents of the city will be given the opportunity to ask questions and/or voice concerns to representatives from the Coalition regarding the non-profit’s plans for a drop in resource center for the homeless in South Clinton.

The public forum will take place in the Clinton Community Center located at 101 South Hicks Street in Clinton.

The goal of the center is to serve the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless in the Anderson County community.

The new Clinton office is described as a resource center that aids anyone who simply stops in and asks for help, which includes services like job searches, life skills classes, hot meals 3 days a week, bagged lunches, housing assistance, utility assistance, and a food pantry. There will be case management available on-site, and volunteers will be there to assist with electronic applications for SNAP and SSI benefits, and food pantry distributions.

The Drop-in Resource Center is a collaborative effort between Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, and the Anderson County government, and several churches, businesses, and program sponsors aimed at combatying homelessness. The individual volunteers and local businesses donate time and goods, including food, water, and the delivery of services.

The Drop-in Resource Center is at 903 Clinch Ave., Clinton TN 37716.

Anyone who would like to donate should reach out to TVCH Development Director Margaret Johnston by phone at 865-210-1198. You can also visit their website at website www.tvchomeless.org or the Coalition’s Facebook page.

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless is a non-profit organization that partners with a wide variety of service providers in 12 counties in the Tennessee Valley to educate, advocate and provide leadership in the fight against homelessness in East Tennessee.

The grand opening event will take place on March 20, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 noon and is open to the public, with sociallly distanced tours of the center, snacks, give away items, and more.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have their own.