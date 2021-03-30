Timothy “Tim” Lynn Robbins, age 58 of Lake City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Tim was born in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late James E. “Bill” and Dorothy Mae Johnson Robbins on May 13, 1962. Tim worked for Carlisle Tire for many years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for 24 years. Tim was a member of Temple of Christ Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved working on tractors, gardening, deer hunting, his puppies, and spending time with his family. His family was his world. In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Robbins Wolford, sister in law, Linda Robbins, and brother in law, Thurman “Dusty” Carroll.

Survivors:

Son Jeffrey and Devainne Robbins of Clinton

Daughter Danielle Ridenour and Jonathan of Lake City

Children he raised as his own Aaron and Jancie Adkins of Caryville

Austin Adkins of Lake City

Gatlin McCoy of Andersonville

Brother Mikey Robbins of Lake City

Sister Betty Carroll of Lake City

Grandchildren Kendra Ridenour and Tatium Ridenour

Kaden Robbins and Bristol Robbins

Best Friend JR Bridges

Visitation: 2:00 to 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Jobe officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.