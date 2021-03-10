THP: Head-on crash in Campbell kills one, injures another

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, head-on traffic accident that occurred Tuesday night in Campbell County.

The THP says that the crash occurred on State Highway 63 in the Pioneer community just before 7:15 pm Tuesday. Troopers reported that 43-year-old John Anderson of Pioneer had been headed west on the stretch of 63 known as Howard Baker Highway when his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a UPS van.

Anderson died at the scene, while the driver of the UPS vehicle, 49-year-old Bill Scott Bray of LaFollette, was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center, where he continues to recover.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no other vehicles were involved.