THP: Head-on crash in Campbell kills one, injures another

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 852 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, head-on traffic accident that occurred Tuesday night in Campbell County.

The THP says that the crash occurred on State Highway 63 in the Pioneer community just before 7:15 pm Tuesday. Troopers reported that 43-year-old John Anderson of Pioneer had been headed west on the stretch of 63 known as Howard Baker Highway when his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a UPS van.

Anderson died at the scene, while the driver of the UPS vehicle, 49-year-old Bill Scott Bray of LaFollette, was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center, where he continues to recover.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no other vehicles were involved.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State officials announce latest round of broadband accessibility grants

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.