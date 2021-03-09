Tennessee Smokies host second Job Fair Saturday

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting a second Job Fair at Smokies Stadium this Saturday, March 13 from 10:00am until 3:00pm. When arriving please enter at the Restaurant located on the left side of the parking lot. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distance while at the job fair.

The job fair will feature positions from many departments with part-time and seasonal positions within Smokies Stadium. The Tennessee Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside Smokies Stadium. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments include new hires for food and beverage, ticketing, production, promotions, merchandise, and stadium operations.

Food and Beverage is looking to fill positions for cooks, cashiers, runners, servers, picnic attendants, and group area attendants. Other available positions in the Restaurant include cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts.

Ticketing is looking to fill positions for ticket takers, ticket sellers and group area attendants.

Promotions and Production are looking to fill positions for mascots, rally crew promotion team members, camera operators, and press box personnel.

Merchandise is looking to fill team store representatives.

Stadium Operations is looking for fill positions in first aid, ushers, and kid zone attendants.

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume.

The Smokies will commence their 2021 home opener against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.