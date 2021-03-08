Tennessee now vaccinating those in Phase 1c

The Tennessee Department of Health is moving in to Phase 1c of its risk-based COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes people age 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions and others.

Beginning today, (Monday, March 8th) , Tennessee will now vaccinate people 16 years old and up with high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, asthma, cancer, obesity, and pregnant women, as well as caretakers of medically frail children.

People in these groups can begin to register for the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c. People in these groups will be able to schedule appointments alongside people in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and those 65 and older.

Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)

Chronic renal disease

COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma

Obesity (BMI >30)

Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension

Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Cerebrovascular disease or stroke

Dementia

Liver disease

Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)

Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)

Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

The state is expecting to receive 54,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, which only requires one dose instead of two. That’s on top of the nearly 200,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines the state will receive.

TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said during a news conference last week that, “the best vaccine is the one you can get the soonest,” adding that all three of the vaccines currently approved for use are safe and 100% effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Officials say that anyone who is looking to make an appointment should not just rely on only ones offered by local health departments, as more pharmacies and health care providers are beginning to offer appointments.

To find places offering vaccine appointments, you can search on the federally-managed website www.vaccinefinder.org. The website lets people search for places offering vaccine in their area, and lets them search by which vaccine is being offered at different locations.