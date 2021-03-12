TDOT Construction Update

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 90 near White Oak Road: Beginning at 12 Noon on Friday, March 12, 2021, construction crews will be closing State Route 90 in Campbell County at approximately Log Mile 2.0 to all through traffic in order to remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way. Work is expected to last through midnight on Sunday night, March 21, 2021.

Detour routes will be signed with police officers staged during daytime travel to assist motorists trying to access to and from State Route 9.

Detour routes are as follows: State Route 90 will be closed to through traffic at approximately log mile 2.0 (approximately 2.0 miles East from S.R. 9/U.S. 25W or 0.8 mile West from White Oak Road).

Eastbound through traffic on State Route 90, from State Route 9, will be detoured along State Route 9 to Duff Road then to Davis Creek Road to White Oak Road, then to State Route 90.

Westbound through traffic will be detoured at White Oak Road then to Davis Creek Road then to Duff Road, then to State Route 9. Local traffic will be permitted access to State Route 90 from either the western end of State Route 90 (S.R.9/U.S. 25W intersection) or the eastern end of State Route 90 (White Oak Road intersection), however, State Route 90 will be closed completely between Log Mile 1.9 and Log Mile 2.1.

Through traffic on State Route 90 will not be permitted during construction. Motorists should be alert for this temporary closure, follow signed detours, adjust travel plans accordingly, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.