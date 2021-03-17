TDH: Vaccination appointments available across state

The Tennessee Department of Health says it is continuing to work with partners across the state to ensure what it calls the “continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the community.”

Vaccination appointments are currently available at county health departments across Tennessee, according to the TDH.

Tennesseans in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 65 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

On Tuesday, Health officials, including Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey sid that Tennessee continues “making great progress” in protecting those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Officials on Tuesday said that over 1.3 million Tennesseeans have received at least one dose of vaccine, or 17.5%.

Tennessee is ranked 12th in the nation as far as the percentage of second doses completed, according to officials, but even with those promising statistics, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

According to the CDC, Tennessee is among the bottom five states, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, in vaccination distribution per capita. Tennessee is averaging between 25,000 and 30,000 doses per 100,000 people, and as of this morning, was averaging 28,710 per 100,000.

You can see more data from the CDC by following this link.

State officials continue to stress that equity is a cross-cutting consideration of the Vaccination Plan. To date as of Tuesday, 8.7 percent of Black Tennesseans have been vaccinated, which is above the national average of 7.6 percent.

However, TDH data shows that uptake of the vaccines in Tennessee remains low across all racial groups, and most especially in rural areas. Many rural Tennessee county health departments are seeing only a fraction of their daily COVID-19 vaccination appointments filled, according to this week’s information. East Tennessee health departments alone say they have about 50 percent availability, and the numbers are higher in both Middle and West Tennessee.

TDH says it is developing a strategy to “accelerate through phases of the vaccination plan while balancing vaccine suppy and demand.”

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org.

As of Wednesday morning (3/17/21), when you visit that website and search for vaccination locations within 25 miles of (in this case) the 37716 ZIP Code, 50 results came back, many of whom were described as being “Out of Stock.” However, 12 places—including the health departments in both Anderson and Campbell counties, and familiar local pharmacies like Clinton Drug Store, Munsey’s Pharmacy in Oak Ridge and Terry’s in both Jacksboro and LaFollette—are listed as having vaccines in stock. And that figure does not include area Wal-Mart and Kroger pharmacies, most of which also report having vaccines and appointments available. The Vaccine Finder, which is federally-managed, gives you each provider’s address as well as their phone number and other pertinent information.

Tennesseeans can still book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department, as well, by visiting www.COVID19.tn.gov.