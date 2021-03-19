TBI releases studies on school, domestic violence

The TBI released two new studies on Thursday detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses as well as crime identified as domestic violence.

Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of ‘School Crime 2020’:

From 2018 to 2020, 24,403 crimes were reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies with a location code of ‘School-Elementary/Secondary.’

The overall number of reported offenses decreased 59.0%, from 2018 to 2020, largely attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reported school crimes in 2020. The TBI’s Statistical Analysis Center has been maintaining a watchful eye on the reported crime rates, since the start of the pandemic, and continues to do so.

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense, at 35.1%.

Among the findings of ‘Domestic Violence 2020’:

A total of 69,385 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in 2020. Of those, 45,854 were reported as Simple Assault.

The overall number of domestic-related offenses decreased by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020.

Data on victim-to-offender relationship revealed that ‘Boyfriend/Girlfriend’ was the most frequently reported relationship type for domestic-related offenses.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”

Both reports are now available for further review and download on the TBI’s website, at https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/cjis-division/recent-publications.html.