Tammy Brummett, age 61 of Clinton

Tammy Brummett, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville.  Tammy was born March 27, 1959 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Richard and Glenna Flickinger.  Throughout her life Tammy loved going to the mountains and car shows but most of all loved spending time with her family.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, William Housley. 

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Brummett of Clinton; daughters, Misty Brummett of Clinton and Christy Woosley & husband Michael of Andersonville; son, Johnny Brummett & wife Teresa of Clinton; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Frankie Crowley, Melanie Fox, Clecey Stitt, and Bernice Penley; brother, Raymond Flickinger; several nieces and nephews. 

The family is honoring Tammy’s requests and there will be no services.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

