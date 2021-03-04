Stephen “Steve” W. Ramsey, age 79 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. Born July 24, 1941 in Middlesboro, Ky. Parents were Edward H. Ramey and Mary Edith Banks Ramsey Bingham of Middlesboro, Ky. Steve served 10 years in the US Navy from 1958-1968 where he received rank of CPO (Chief Petty Officer). In May of 1963 Steve married Irene Aldridge. After his Honorable Discharge Steve attended University of Tennessee Knoxville Campus and Received a Bachelors Degree of Science in Education in 1974 then went on to obtain a Master Degree in Science in 1977.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward H. Ramsey and Mary Edith Banks Ramsey Bingham; his wife, Irene Ramsey; and son, Stephen Edward Ramsey.

Survivors are son, Michael D. Ramsey his wife Ginger Ramsey of Knoxville TN; daughter, Donna G. Kuykendall and husband Daniel J. Kuykendall of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Rachael and Rebecca Ramsey of Knoxville, TN , Karee D. Foust husband Sterling of Clinton TN, LCPL Dustin G. Sharpe currently serving in the USMC, and Amanda J. Sharpe of Maryville, TN; siblings, Bruce O. Ramsey of Alanson, Michigan, Valerie B. Cox husband AJ of Middlesboro KY, Michele B. Lawson husband James of Middlesboro KY; several nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5th in the chapel of Jones Mortuary from 5:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm, Pastor Gary Vandergriff officiating.

Family and friends will meet at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 6th at 11:00am for inurnment. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.