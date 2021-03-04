Stephen “Steve” Medlock, age 72 of Oak Ridge formerly of Linton, Indiana

Stephen “Steve” Medlock, age 72 of Oak Ridge formerly of Linton, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.  Steve was a veteran of the United States Navy having served our country in the Vietnam War.  He retired from NSA Crane in Linton, Indiana as a supervisor in shipping department.  Throughout his life he loved woodworking, and riding his Harley Davidson.  He was a member of ABATE and The Patriot Guard motorcycle clubs.  Steve was born April 20, 1948 in Linton, Indiana to the late Kenneth and Laverne Medlock. 

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by brother, Terry Medlock. 

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Dupree of Clinton; grandchildren, Emily Ingram & husband Brandon of Knoxville, Faith Dupree of Nashville, Cameron Dupree of Murfreesboro, Addison Dupree of Clinton, and honorary grandchild, Lauren Bryant of Memphis; sister, Peggy Flath of Evansville, IN; sister-in-law, Carla Medlock of Linton, IN; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great niece. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date in Linton, Indiana.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

