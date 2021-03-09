State officials announce latest round of broadband accessibility grants

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today $14.9 million in broadband accessibility grants that will expand service to support 17,800 unserved Tennesseans in 7,120 homes and businesses.

“Every Tennessean should have access to the same high-speed broadband, no matter what zip code they live in,” said Gov. Lee. “Our continued investment in internet connectivity will help level the playing field for rural communities across our state, and I thank these 13 providers for partnering with us to help nearly 18,000 more Tennesseans get connected.”

According to the FCC’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband. Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $60 million in grants through the Broadband Accessibility Grant Program to serve more than 33,000 homes and businesses, and over 83,000 Tennesseans.

This is the fourth round of the Broadband Accessibility Grant program, which remains highly competitive. TNECD received grant applications requesting more than $40 million in funding.

The 13 grant recipients demonstrated a high need for grant funding as well as the ability to implement and sustain the projects long-term with strong community support.

Grantees will provide $21.1 million in matching funds to complete the projects for a combined investment of $36 million across the state. Infrastructure should be built out within two years of receiving the grant funds.

This round’s grant recipients include Comcast, which was awarded $33,333.33 to increase service to parts of Roane County.

