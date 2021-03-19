Sports: Oak Ridge, Kingston advance at State; NASCAR heads to Atlanta

Two area teams survived and advanced at the Boys’ State Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

In the AAA quarterfinals, Oak Ridge defeated Siegel, 68-57, to advance to a Friday semifinal behind 20 points and nine rebounds from Jonathan Milloway. The 29-5 Wildcats also got big nights from Jonathan Stewart, who scored 16 points, and Jeremy Miller, who recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Oak Ridge will face Houston, out of Shelby County, in the second AAA semifinal of the night, and the final game of the night, at MTSU on Friday, with tip-off expected at around 9:30 Eastern time. Houston improved to 19-3 with a 70-58 win over Clarksville.

Earlier in the day, the Kingston Yellow Jackets needed overtime, which they dominated, as they moved on in to the semifinals with a 75-64 win over Community High. Community tied the game at the buzzer on an offensive rebound and putback to send it to overtime, but in the extra session, it was all Yellow Jackets as they outscored Community, 15-4. Colby Raymer paced Kingston with 21 points. Kingston improved to 28-5 and will face Jackson South Side in the second AA semifinal Friday at approximately 5 pm EDT.

The only other area team to advance to Murfreesboro was Bearden, who was knocked out of the AAA tournament by Cane Ridge 50-47. The Bulldogs ended their season at 30-4.

SEMIFINALS

Class A: North Greene vs. Clay County…MAHS vs. Pickett County.//

Class AA: Greeneville vs. Upperman…Jackson South Side vs. Kingston.//

Class AAA: Collierville vs. Cane Ridge…Oak Ridge vs. Houston.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES THURSDAY

Dobyns-Bennett 5 Oak Ridge 3…Lenoir City 22 Anderson County 16…Oneida 10 Campbell County 3…Coalfield 16 Scott 2…Loudon 14 Rockwood 0…York Institute 5-21 Sunbright 0-0.//

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCORES THURSDAY

Coalfield 12 Karns 8.//

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Tennessee (#5 seed, Midwest Bracket) vs. #12 Oklahoma State, 4:30, Friday, March 19th on TNT.//

NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

Tennessee (#3 seed River Walk Bracket) vs. #14 MTSU, 2:00, Sunday, March 21st on ABC.//

NASCAR ON WYSH/WQLA/96.7 MERLE

Saturday, 4:30 pm on WYSH and WQLA: NASCAR Xfinity Series “Echo Park 250” from Atlanta Motor Speedway.//

Sunday, 2:00 on WYSH, WQLA and 96.7 Merle: NASCAR Cup Series “Folds of Honor Quick Trip 400” from Atlanta Motor Speedway.