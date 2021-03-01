Smoky Mountain Trout Camp open for applications

(CRCTU press release) The name may be different, but it is still Trout Adventure Camp and will still be held at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, sponsored by the Tennessee Council of Trout Unlimited (TU). Applications are being accepted until April 1.

Our name change reflects the passing last fall of John Thurman, the founder and inspiration for Trout Camp. John was a lifelong fisherman and entomologist who lived the things he wished to pass on to future generations. Trout Camp is committed to bringing John’s wishes to life—promoting an appreciation of coldwater conservation by teaching campers the sport of fly fishing in mountain streams.

Trout Adventure Camp is for girls and boys, ages 12-15 as of June 21, who are interested in science and the outdoors, especially fishing for trout. Campers do not have to live in Tennessee; for girls to participate, at least two must apply.

Camp activities include both science and fishing. Campers enjoy instruction from experts in fly casting, fly tying and techniques for fishing mountain streams, and they take fishing trips with experienced mountain anglers. Science activities include catching and identifying aquatic invertebrates that trout eat, trapping and identifying fish that live in Smoky Mountain streams, catching and identifying flying bugs that form part of a trout’s diet, and observing fish in their natural environment by snorkeling in a mountain stream. There is also time for recreational activities including swimming and hiking.

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is a private, nonprofit center that hosts a variety of ecological outdoor activities. It’s located on the Middle Prong of Little River in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The facility includes dining hall, classrooms, sleeping facilities and professional staff who lead some camp activities.

For more information—including many pictures from previous camps, a schedule of 2021 camp activities, and an online application form—please visit https://tntroutadventure.org. You can also contact Steve Young, camp director, at [email protected] or (832) 256-3228, or Sean Fagan, assistant director, at [email protected] or (719) 332-4486.

A total of 14 campers will be selected starting April 1. Applicants should be in good physical condition so they can wade in streams and hike to fishing areas. Tuition is $540, with some financial support available through local Trout Unlimited chapters—to contact a Tennessee chapter, visit http://tctu.org/chapters.html.