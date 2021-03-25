Skull, personal items found in search for missing Morgan man

9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Wednesday that authorities have located human remains as they continue their search for a Morgan County man who disappeared over three years ago.

Kevin Hamby’s missing Polaris ATV was located Monday near Pilot Mountain, and authorities said a grid search of the area conducted the following day turned up a human skull, a belt, pants, and a T-shirt, each said to be about 100 yards away from each other.

Johnson said Hamby’s wife positively identified the belt as belonging to him, and on Wednesday, searchers found a pocket knife he had been given by his father shortly before his disappearance in November of 2017. .

Preliminary findings led authorities to speculate that he may have wrecked on the Polaris RZR, and tried to walk to safety, which they theorized may explain why several items were found sspread around the area, including Hamby’s pistol, which was found in water at a waterfall described as being “some distance from the wrecked vehicle.”

The skull that has been recovered showed no signs of violence or deliberate trauma, authorities said.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.