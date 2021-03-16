Sid (James) Albright, age 76 of Lake City passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 peacefully at home with his loving wife Pat at his side. He was born December 5, 1944 to the late Charlie and Johnnie Queener Albright. Sid was a loving and caring husband and father. He retired from Merita Bread after 30 years of service. He loved working in his garden and sharing his harvest with others. Sid was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. His favorite songs were Peace In The Valley and How Great Thou Art.

Sid is preceded in death by his brothers, Murrel Albright and John Albright, father-in-law, John Phillips, mother-in-law, Eva Phillips and brother-in-law, Ed Boles.

Sid is survived by his loving wife of 43 1/2 years, Pat Albright, daughters, Tracie Albright, Angie (Jackie) Davis and Missy (Bill) Andrews, grandchildren, Tyler and Wyatt Delk, Jessie and Eli (Ashley) Davis, Lucas and Olivia Andrews, sister, Joan Washam, brother-in-law, Marvin Phillips and Elmer Phillips, sister-in-laws, Sara Boles, Carol (James) Rollow and Linda (Bob) Ausmus. Special friends, Jim and Karen Woodall, Roger and Debbie Moser, Johnny and Thelma Phillips and Jim Robbins. Sid will be missed by many.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Lane officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for Sid’s Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.