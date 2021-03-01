Samuel “Eddy” Queener, age 81 of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 149 Views

Samuel “Eddy” Queener, age 81 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 27, 2021.  Samuel was a member of Second Baptist Church and a member of the Chapter B Motorcycle Club.  He retired from K-25 Fire Department as a Captain and in his earlier years was a dispatcher and volunteer for the Clinton Fire Department and also a dispatcher for the Clinton Police Department.  Throughout his life he loving going to yard sales, fishing, and riding motorcycles. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Edna Mae Queener; sister, Laura “Ann” Queener Melton.  

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary “Lynell” Roberts Queener of Clinton; daughters, Vickie Queener Wilson of Clinton and Janie Edwards & husband John of Oak Ridge; brothers, Jimmy Queener & wife Freddie of Clinton and David Queener & wife Glenda of Clinton; sister-in-law, Sandra & husband Rev. James Jones, Jr. of Harriman; granddaughter, Katie Simmons of Norris; loving loyal companion, his dog Mattie. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will immediately follow his visitation with Dr. Michael Thompson and Rev. James Jones, Jr. officiating.  Samuel’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Barbara Sue McFarland, age 83, of Clinton

Barbara Sue McFarland, age 83, of Clinton, passed away February 22, 2021 at Tennova North. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.