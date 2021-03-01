Sally Jane Adams, age 76 of Powell

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 81 Views

Sally Jane Adams, age 76 of Powell passed away at her residence on Friday, February 26, 2021.  She was born August 22, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Hubert Cole and Grace Cole.  The love of her life was her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved spending time with. 

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Brewer and great grandson, Gabriel Adams Brock. 

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “J.O.” Adams; daughters, Robin Neal & husband Terry and Sherri Brock; grandchildren, Brandon Neal, Madison Iannaccone & husband Jeff, Courtney Turner & husband Jordan, Ryan Neal, and Morgan Brock; great grandchildren, Silas and Carter Jane; brother, Chuck Cole. 

The family will have a graveside 1:00 pm, Monday, March 1, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Jay Neal officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Turner, Brandon Neal, Ryan Neal, Darren Glandon, Darren Green, and Terry Neal. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Barbara Sue McFarland, age 83, of Clinton

Barbara Sue McFarland, age 83, of Clinton, passed away February 22, 2021 at Tennova North. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.