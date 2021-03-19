TDOT and its bridge repair contractor will be closing East Church Avenue at its intersection with North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.
According to Project Manager Lynn Murphy, the recent traffic shift at the Market Street Bridge work zone has created some safety issues for traffic attempting to both enter and exit East Church Avenue.
The closure is expected to happen Friday.
‘Safety issues’ prompt road closure in Clinton
