‘Safety issues’ prompt road closure in Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 51 Views

TDOT and its bridge repair contractor will be closing East Church Avenue at its intersection with North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.
According to Project Manager Lynn Murphy, the recent traffic shift at the Market Street Bridge work zone has created some safety issues for traffic attempting to both enter and exit East Church Avenue.
The closure is expected to happen Friday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT-Battelle awards $200K-plus in STEM grants

(UT-Battelle press release) UT-Battelle is supporting high-impact, community-focused programs, managed by 28 local nonprofits, with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.