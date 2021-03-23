RZR belonging to man missing since 2017 found in Morgan

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter says that the Polaris RZR belonging to Kevin Hamby, who has been missing since November 2017, was found Monday in a remote location in Morgan County.

Hamby was last seen on the RZR leaving his home in the Gobey area of Morgan County the evening of November 14th over three years ago. According to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney General’s office, authorities have tried to run down numerous leads, rumors, and tips over the years. The THP and TBI have both flown an area multiple times where they believed, based on the best information available, Hamby may have ridden and went missing.

The RZR was discovered Monday afternoon when THP was flying in the area close to, but outside of the previous zone of coverage. Sheriff Potter, assisted by Wartburg Police Chief Teddy Bales, sent younger deputies, officers and a member of the DA’s office, down the steep slope about 250 yards below a ridge line where a THP helicopter directed the searchers to the location of the RZR which was lodged against a tree.

The searchers confirmed that the RZR did indeed belong to Hamby when they found the VIN. They also located a shoe that was confirmed by a family member as belonging to Hamby.

While Sheriff Potter went to inform Hamby‘s family, EMS, firefighters, rescue squad, and agents from the TBI were being called by Sheriff Potter to the scene to conduct a grid search of the area for a possible body or other evidence. Depending on the weather, the plan is to conduct an additional search using a K9 in the morning.

In the release, Sheriff Potter cautioned that the conditions are already not so safe given the steep degree of the slope where the RZR is located. He also notes that Kevin Hamby‘s father had recently heard new information from an individual, who was interviewed by investigators, who say that the information that individual provided led them to search the area where the ATV was recovered.

Sheriff Potter is glad to have found the RZR and hopes that it and the search will provide clues to Kevin Hamby’s disappearance, but at the same time, realizes the new grief and questions that the discovery of the RZR may bring for Hamby’s family.

Sheriff Potter also requests anyone with information about Kevin Hamby‘s disappearance to contact his office at 865-346-6262.