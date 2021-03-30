Ryan Scott McKamey, age 26

Ryan Scott McKamey, age 26, passed away suddenly, on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Campbell County. He loved Rap music, eating, motorcycles and mustangs. Scott loved his Mom, wife, kids and family. He loved outdoor work.

He is proceeded in death by his sister, Heather McKamey.

Ryan is survived by his father, Scott Edward McKamey; mother, Charlotte Anderson; wife, Jennifer McKamey; son, Zackery McKamey; daughters, Detira Smith, Narissa McKamey,; sisters, Ashley Lloyd, and Hannah Barber

All services are private per the family’s wishes.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

