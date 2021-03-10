Posing in front of the soon-to-be-replaced sign in front of Clinton Elementary School are (l to r) School Board member Joey Smith, CES Asst. Principal Abby Kidwell, Schools Director Kelly Johnson, CES Principal Jenna Sharp, Rusty Wallace Chevy's Mark Troutt, CES Athletic Director ET Stamey

Rusty Wallace Chevrolet donates $20K for new sign at CES

Jim Harris

Wednesday morning, Mark Troutt, the general manager at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, presented Clinton Elementary School with a check for $20,000 to purchase a new, electronic sign that will be replace the current sign in front of the school.

Troutt made the donation during a brief, informal ceremony at the Central Office, and presented the check to Principal Jenna Sharp and Assistant Principal Abby Kidwell.

Troutt said that Rusty Wallace Auto Group is proud to support the community and the Clinton City Schools.

Sharp expressed her gratitude, while also explaining why the sign is so important, even in this age of instant electronic communication, saying, “we needed a new sign. A lot of our parents, that’s a huge communication piece and with so many things going on, it doesn’t get changed as quickly as needed sometimes.”

