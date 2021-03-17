RSCC, Y-12 to host 2021 Cybersecurity Summer Camp

(RSCC press release) Following a successful first year, Roane State Community College and Y-12 National Security Complex are announcing the 2021 Cybersecurity Summer Camp.

Two sessions will be held this year, one in mid-June for high-school-aged students and another in July for middle-school-aged students. Registration will be available beginning on Monday, March 22.

Roane State partnered with Y-12 in this effort to inspire the next-generation workforce and help them develop talents that can be used to protect our nation’s most valuable information.

During the camp, students learn about digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance, and many other topics – all key components of Y-12’s best-in-class cybersecurity program.

2021 camp dates are as follows:

· Session 1 (grades 9-12): June 14-17, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

· Session 2 (grades 6-8): July 12-15, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

The 2020 camps attracted dozens of students eager to sharpen their cyber skills. Originally planned to be held in person, last year’s camp switched to a virtual format amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp will once again be held virtually in 2021, requiring no travel for families and ensuring a safe environment for students. The virtual option also means that students from across the area can participate more easily.

Registration is $25 per camper and will cover the cost of a camp t-shirt. Parents may register their students online at www.roanestate.edu/cybercamp when the registration window opens at 9 a.m. on March 22, 2021. Space is limited for both sessions, and spots are expected to fill quickly.