Robert L. Mincey, age 74 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on March 4, 2021 at his home. He was a loving husband and father.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice Mincey; brothers, Larry Mincey, Mark Mincey and Charles Mincey; and sister, Loretta Nolan.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years JoAnn Mincey; daughters, Linda Starnes (Walter), Jean Carter (Mark) and LeaAnn Mincey; brother, Roger Mincey (Evelynn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at Sunset Cemetery on Thursday, March 11th at 1:00pm for interment. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.