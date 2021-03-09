Robert L. Mincey, age 74 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Robert L. Mincey, age 74 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on March 4, 2021 at his home. He was a loving husband and father.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice Mincey; brothers, Larry Mincey, Mark Mincey and Charles Mincey; and sister, Loretta Nolan.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years JoAnn Mincey; daughters, Linda Starnes (Walter), Jean Carter (Mark) and LeaAnn Mincey; brother, Roger Mincey (Evelynn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at Sunset Cemetery on Thursday, March 11th at 1:00pm for interment. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Stephen “Steve” W. Ramsey, age 79 of Clinton

Stephen “Steve” W. Ramsey, age 79 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 27, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.