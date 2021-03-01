Roane State to offer virtual workshops on energy efficiency for manufacturing

(RSCC press release) Roane State is partnering with Strategic Energy Group (SEG) to offer a Strategic Energy Management (SEM) series of webinars in April and May that will help manufacturers reduce energy costs and boost efficiency.

The virtual workshop series is suitable for supervisors, engineers, and those involved with factory maintenance and production. SEM’s workshops can provide a competitive edge while also embracing sustainability in the manufacturing environment.

Manufacturing professionals use SEG’s workshops to develop their own customized written programs ready to implement upon course completion. Requirements for participation include basic knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, manufacturing experience, and a desire to learn and apply new skills.

The five, two-hour workshops will be held every other Tuesday starting April 6 through June 1, 2021. Topics include developing an energy management program, discovering ways to save on energy costs and keeping track of improvements.

Registration for the virtual workshops is available at roanestate.edu/workforce. Just click on “Business Training” and look for “Energy Management Essentials” under available courses.