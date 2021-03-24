Roane State offering virtual application assistance

Roane State Community College will hold virtual sessions for prospective students so they can receive one-on-one attention when applying for admission to the college.

According to an announcement, the Roane State Student Enrollment team will host the Virtual Application Sessions tomorrow (Thursday, March 25th) morning, with slots available every 30 minutes between 9 and 11:30 am EDT. The announcement states that “registration must be completed at least two hours prior to the session.”

RSCC Vice President of Student Services Jamie Stringer said in the release, “With the pandemic impacting our ability to meet incoming students face-to-face over the past year, we want to make sure those students have the resources and assistance they need to apply to Roane State.”

Students participating in the sessions will have the opportunity to work with a college representative to complete their application for admission. There is no cost to submit an application to Roane State. After choosing a session and registering online, students will receive an email inviting them to a Zoom meeting.

Roane Stateofficials announced earlier this year that the school is planning a return to in-person learning for the Fall 2021 semester. COVID-19 precautions such as face masks, wellness screenings, contact tracing and social distancing will remain in place this fall, but the release says, “on-ground classes will be offered in much higher numbers.”

Online courses will also continue to be available for students who prefer to learn virtually.

Registration for the Virtual Application Sessions is available at roanestate.edu/VirtualApp. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].