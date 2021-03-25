Report: 2 injured, 1 charged in Campbell wreck

A LaFollette man is facing several charges connected to a Tuesday evening traffic accident.

According to the Volunteer Times, 65-year-old Ronnie Spradlin was driving on Duff Road Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, pinning both he and his passenger, 63-Bobby Hamlin of Jacksboro, in the wreckage.

Both men were extricated and flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Neither was reported to be wearing a seat belt.

The Times reports that Spradlin will be charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a laundry list of crimes, including vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and DUI.