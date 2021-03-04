Rebecca Helen Woods, age 68 of Andrews, NC, passed away on March 2, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She never met a stranger and was always rescuing animals and people in need. Rebecca was loved by everyone that met her and her light will be greatly missed. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Katherine Raxter.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Anthony Woods and wife Angela of Minneapolis, MN and Angela Woods and husband Billy Oliver of Bean Station, TN; grandchildren, Morgan Bryant, Lena Woods and Nora Woods; as well as several other extended family members and friends.

Services will be private per her wishes. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.