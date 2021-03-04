Rebecca Helen Woods, age 68 of Andrews, NC,

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 67 Views

Rebecca Helen Woods, age 68 of Andrews, NC, passed away on March 2, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She never met a stranger and was always rescuing animals and people in need. Rebecca was loved by everyone that met her and her light will be greatly missed. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Katherine Raxter.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Anthony Woods and wife Angela of Minneapolis, MN and Angela Woods and husband Billy Oliver of Bean Station, TN; grandchildren, Morgan Bryant, Lena Woods and Nora Woods; as well as several other extended family members and friends.

Services will be private per her wishes. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charles “Stumpy” Foust

    After nearly 93 full years of life, Charles Clyde Foust went to his heavenly home …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.