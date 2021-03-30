Reba Dean Lay, age 88, passed away at Summit View in Rocky Top, TN, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was proud of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She loved going to church and singing at Gospel Lighthouse. Reba enjoyed sitting on the porch looking at her flowers and the mountains. She graduated from Bible School. Reba was married to James for 70 years.

Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Mahala Hamlin; brother, Eugene Hamlin; sister, Christine Chaney.

She is survived by her husband, James Lay; sons, James Lay II (Wilma) of Rocky Top, TN, Lewie Lay (Regina) of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Janice Bailey (Roy) of Clinton, TN, Kara Lehman (Paul) of Powell, TN; brothers, Arnold Hamlin (Doris) of Williamsburg, KY, Ronald Hamlin (Carol) of Middletown, OH, Donald Hamlin of Williamsburg, KY; best friend for 40 years Verna Day. Reba has 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Reba’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the chapel of Jones Mortuary, from 6-8 with funeral services to follow at 8pm. Pastor Estel Sharp and Pastor Glen Day officiating.

Her interment will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN, at 11am.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton TN is in charge of all arrangements.