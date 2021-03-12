RAM in search of volunteers for Morristown clinic May 1 & 2

(RAM press release) Remote Area Medical- RAM® — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals—is coming to Morristown, TN on May 1 & 2, 2021 to provide free dental, vision, and medical care.

To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is in need of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This will be RAM’s first medical, dental, and vision clinic in Morristown, since having to postpone the clinic set for 2020.

“RAM relies on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental, and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide this important free care to people in need,” said RAM Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Eastman. “Volunteers are the heart of RAM, and we are glad to be coming to Morristown to help those in need in the local community.”

The free clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community, will be held at Walters State Community College, located at 500 S. Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown, TN 37813.

The Morristown Community Host Group (CHG) was organized in spring of 2019 and includes individuals from a variety backgrounds, who volunteer their time and expertise to bring RAM to Morristown. “We are glad to be working with RAM to bring this important care to our community the first time,” said John Vasquez, Community Host Group chairperson. “There is a lot of need, so we look forward to seeing people come out to receive these free services.”

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors open at 6 am. This process will repeat on Sunday.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. RAM is also still in need of optometrists, ophthalmologists, Vision professionals who can refract, and Opticians to volunteer their time at the Harrisonburg clinic. To volunteer, please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at [email protected]. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org, or call 865-579-1530.