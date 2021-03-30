RAM Clinic coming to Jellico in May

Remote Area Medical will be at Jellico High School on May 15th and 16th. They will be providing free medical, dental, and vision care.

The Clinic will open at 6 am on both days and all services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. All services are free and no ID is required.

Volunteers in the medical fields will be needed for the event. To volunteer, email RAM’s volunteer manager Mary Brown at [email protected]. For more information about volunteering at a pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org, or call 865-579-1530.

All patients must wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening. Only the patients will be allowed in the building.

The clinic will offer services such as dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.