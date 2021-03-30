RAM Clinic coming to Jellico in May

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

Remote Area Medical will be at Jellico High School on May 15th and 16th. They will be providing free medical, dental, and vision care.

The Clinic will open at 6 am on both days and all services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. All services are free and no ID is required.

Volunteers in the medical fields will be needed for the event. To volunteer, email RAM’s volunteer manager Mary Brown at [email protected]. For more information about volunteering at a pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org, or call 865-579-1530.

All patients must wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening. Only the patients will be allowed in the building.

The clinic will offer services such as dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Johnson releases new details in disappearance investigation

On Monday, Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson released some new details in the investigation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.