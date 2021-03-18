Ragan announces grant aimed at preventing homelessness

(Press release) State Representative John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, announced today that $432,400 in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funding has been awarded to the Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness in Anderson County. The funds will be allocated through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).

The ESG program is designed to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, as well as those at risk of homelessness, and provide the services necessary to help those persons regain stability quickly in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness.

“The Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges for many in Anderson County, especially for those who were already having difficulties securing safe and reliable housing,” Ragan said. “This grant will be used to ensure our citizens’ most basic needs are met, and I appreciate the work that the Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness does in our community to serve this population.”

The ESG funds were made available to Continuum of Care (CoC) groups through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act after a competitive application process.