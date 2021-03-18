State Rep. John Ragan (District 33-R)

Ragan announces grant aimed at preventing homelessness

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 64 Views

(Press release) State Representative John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, announced today that $432,400 in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funding has been awarded to the Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness in Anderson County. The funds will be allocated through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).

The ESG program is designed to identify sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, as well as those at risk of homelessness, and provide the services necessary to help those persons regain stability quickly in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness.

“The Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges for many in Anderson County, especially for those who were already having difficulties securing safe and reliable housing,” Ragan said. “This grant will be used to ensure our citizens’ most basic needs are met, and I appreciate the work that the Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness does in our community to serve this population.”

The ESG funds were made available to Continuum of Care (CoC) groups through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act after a competitive application process.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane County mask mandate to expire March 31st

Roane County Executive Ron Woody announced this week that the mask mandate that he issued …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.