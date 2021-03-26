Preston Baldwin III, age 69 of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

Preston Baldwin III, age 69 of Clinton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  He was born March 16, 1952 in White Oak, South Carolina to the late Preston and Ruby Baldwin.  Throughout his life Preston loved fishing, shooting guns and hunting, and carpentry work.  

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Geneva Baldwin; daughter, Carolyn Smith; Starla Smith and Talyn Smith; sisters, Barbara West & companion Ralph of Knoxville, Joan Holmes & husband Bill of Knoxville, and Sharon Baldwin of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews. 

The family will have a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden and service times will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tammy Brummett, age 61 of Clinton

Tammy Brummett, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Select …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.