Preston Baldwin III, age 69 of Clinton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1952 in White Oak, South Carolina to the late Preston and Ruby Baldwin. Throughout his life Preston loved fishing, shooting guns and hunting, and carpentry work.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Geneva Baldwin; daughter, Carolyn Smith; Starla Smith and Talyn Smith; sisters, Barbara West & companion Ralph of Knoxville, Joan Holmes & husband Bill of Knoxville, and Sharon Baldwin of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden and service times will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com