Praise 96.3 FM partners with Biblical Times Theatre to present the area’s largest Fall Festival in October

(Praise 96.3 FM press release) Praise 96.3 (WJBZ FM), America’s Favorite Southern Gospel Radio station announces their biggest event yet! The Praise 96.3 Southern Gospel Fall Fest will take place beginning Wednesday, October 6th and run Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each week through October 30th. This event will be hosted by the Biblical Times Theatre in Pigeon Forge.

Southern Gospel Groups from all over the country will be singing at the event which will have 4 Gospel Artists performing each day! Some of the groups who will be singing are Lulu Roman, Tony Gore, Eternal Vision, Foothills Quartet, Kingsway Quartet, JP Miller, Chapter 2, The Roarks and many more!! (See Total List of Artists below).

Praise 96.3 has been voted Top Southern Gospel Radio Station for the past 5 years by the Singing News Fans. “The Praise 96.3 Southern Gospel Fall Fest is the next step we are taking to insure that Southern Gospel Music remains in the Smokies for the thousands of fans who come to this area to hear great music” said Jamie Lewis, Praise 96.3 General Manager. “The Biblical Times Theatre has welcomed us and is the perfect place to have this series of concerts and we are very appreciative that they are sharing this vision with us.”

A Talent Search will be held on Wednesday, Oct 27 also at Biblical Times Theatre and information on entering will be found at www.praise963.com . A recording session at Chapel Valley Studios will be the grand prize!

Providing Promise Ministries will be hosting their annual Women’s Conference on October 23rd (also at Biblical Times Theatre) “Glimmers of Hope” with Kris Emmert, Founder and Speaker which will feature Artist, Sacred Calling and Speaker/Worship Leader Nakia Scott. Kris Emmert’s Book “Providing Promise” tells her story of her journey to hope after the loss of her husband in a naval flight accident during the Bosnia War Relief in 1993.

Tickets can be purchased for the daily events at www.getdiscounttravel.com, with group rates available and multi day discounts apply. There will be options for VIP Seating, Meals, Lodging, on the website. All details of the Southern Gospel Fall Fest can be found at www.praise963.com or by calling 865-577-4885.

Praise 96.3 is owned and operated by M&M Broadcasting and Owner Ron Meredith says “It is our honor to be able to present and preserve the legacy that Southern Gospel Music has in the Smokies”.

List of Artists expected to preform at the Southern Gospel Fall Fest:

LULU Roman

Tony Gore

Soul’s Harbor

Inheritance

Kingsway

Foothills Quartet

JP Miller

Eternal Vision

The Griffins

Exodus

Sean Tabb Family

Purpose Quartet

Battle Cry

Sacred Harmony

Cooter Daniel

Wisecarvers

Battle Cry

Subject 2 Change

Chapter 2

Shadrix Trio

Brad Davis Family

Promised Land Quartet

Sound Street

Jordan’s Shore

And Others not scheduled at this time.