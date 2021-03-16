Powers introduces “Business Fairness Act” in Nashville

State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, introduced House Bill 855, the “Business Fairness Act,” in the House this week.

The Business Fairness Act allows businesses that comply with safety precautions and guidelines issued by the government or authorized agency during declared states of emergency to continue or resume business, giving businesses the choice to adhere to guidelines that are most appropriate for them and their customers.

This legislation seeks to protect small businesses by granting them the discretion to follow state or local guidelines in order to remain open during state emergencies.

“The Covid-19 pandemic presented many challenges for small businesses in Tennessee,” Powers said. “Those that were not deemed essential suffered while their bigger competitors were allowed to stay open. All businesses are essential, and I am proud to carry this legislation protecting our small businesses.”

House Bill 855 will be heard in the Business & Utilities Subcommittee on Wednesday, March 17.