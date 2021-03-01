Patterson named President, GM at ORUD

The Oak Ridge Utility District (ORUD) has announced Jeff Patterson as its new president and general manager.

The natural gas provider’s Board of Commissioners made the announcement on Wednesday, February 24, after its monthly board meeting.

Patterson takes over for Sue Kristjansson, who left in December 2020.

In making the announcement, officials said Patterson has 27 years of experience at ORUD, ranging in various roles and management positions within the Operations Department. Most recently, he held the title of vice president of operations. He has been a part of the internal leadership team for many years now, the press release said.

