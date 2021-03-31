Patsy Johnson Crass, age 82, of Kingston passed away March 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her infant son Barry Lee Crass, parents Virgil and Maggie Barger Johnson, her siblings Virgil Richard Johnson, Joseph Edward Johnson and Virgie Ann Johnson Humphrey. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Benny Crass of Kingston and their daughters Katrina Minor and Pamela (Wade) Ray. She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, Taylor Minor (Clint) Clark, Nathan and Jade Minor, Kelsey Minor (Stephen) Brennan, Davis Minor, Jenna Ray (Ryan) Anderson and Allison Ray (Tyler) Lloyd, and 5 great-grandchildren, Henry Clark, Bennett Clark, Leah Clark, Luke Lloyd and Cash Lloyd.

Patsy was born in Harriman, Tennessee and graduated from South Harriman High School. As a young bride she and Benny moved to Kingston to raise their family. Patsy had a love for poetry, singing, reading mysteries and served as the President of Annakusa Junior Women’s Club in the mid 70’s. After retirement she and Benny spent their time traveling all over the country and spending winters in Florida to enjoy the warm climate.

She was generous to those in need. She taught by example the gift of giving both financially and with her time. Patsy was a fun and loving mother. She loved to visit the mountains and spent the weekends taking her mother and daughters on weekend or day trips to picnic and enjoy the outdoors. She also had some loving female friends who shared her love and they enjoyed many outings together.

Her joy was her family and she was known to the grandchildren and great grandchildren as “Nanny”. She loved to spoil them when they visited and was a willing audience for all of their performances.

One trait that defined Patsy that cannot be forgotten was her positive attitude. Even when she would be going through very serious health problems she would not complain or give up. Ask her how she was, and her answer was always the same…Great!

Patsy loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston for many years. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the staff of Jamestowne Assisted Living for their love and care.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Willard Park Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.