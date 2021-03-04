Part of Towe String Road to be closed March 12-15

The Campbell County Highway Department and contractor Twin K Construction have provided notice that a portion of Towe String Road will be closed to thru traffic between Friday, March 12th, beginning at 12 noon, and lasting through Monday, March 15th at 12 noon.

The closure will begin at Memorial Drive and end at the intersection of Towe String Road & River Road.

The Both departments along with utilities will be working around the clock to repair the bridge located near Rogers Group asphalt plant, and detour signs will be posted. 

