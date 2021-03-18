Over 2,000 educators connected to school districts through TN Teacher Jobs Connection

(TN Dept. of Education press release) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that over 2,000 educators have been connected with school districts across the state through the TN Teacher Jobs Connection. Since May, this initiative has connected job-seeking individuals from 42 states and seven different countries with opportunities in Tennessee’s schools and districts.

“We are thrilled to have connected over 2,000 high-quality teachers and teacher candidates from across the state, country, and world with opportunities in districts and schools in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve heard from our districts about the challenges of traditional recruitment, so we are happy to provide this resource as just one way to help increase the pipeline of talented educators to support students across Tennessee.”

The TN Teacher Jobs Connection serves as a central location for interested applicants to connect with teaching opportunities in the state’s schools and districts. Any current educator or educator-candidate from across the country who is interested in teaching in Tennessee is welcome to submit their information to the department through this form .

From almost every state in the country and countries outside the United States, teachers who have submitted their information possess a wide variety of teaching endorsements, spanning from Pre-K through secondary and covering all subjects. Additionally, submissions have come from candidates in various stages of their careers—from recent college graduates seeking their first teaching role, to superintendents with decades of experience serving in a variety of instructional and leadership roles.

“Thank you to the Tennessee Department of Education for stepping in to help fill a critical recruitment need, which so many districts and schools have faced this year,” said Jennifer Guthrie, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kingsport City Schools. “The TN Teacher Jobs Connection has been an easily accessible resource to find qualified teacher candidates to join the incredible teacher pool we have in Kingsport City Schools.”

The TN Teacher Jobs Connection is open to educators who are both currently licensed to teach in Tennessee, as well as recent graduates and out-of-state job seekers who are not yet licensed in Tennessee. Teachers who are not yet licensed are also able to submit, as they may be in the process of getting their license and/or a district could potentially hire them on a permit while they complete licensing requirements. The submission form allows teaching candidates to highlight their preferred grade levels, subject areas, and grand divisions, and candidates are also able to highlight their current licensure status, endorsement areas, and prior experiences.

“Across Tennessee and in Wilson County, districts and schools have felt the challenges and hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic around recruitment efforts,” said Dr. Lisa Spencer, Human Resources Supervisor, Wilson County Schools. “Thank you to the department for creating this essential initiative to provide a central location to connect job-seeking educator candidates directly with Tennessee job opportunities in districts and schools.”

By participating, all individuals agree to have their information shared widely, as the department provides submission information directly to Tennessee school district HR directors. All districts receive submissions and, if interested, will contact individuals directly to discuss opportunities and request more information.

Along with the TN Teacher Jobs Connection, the department has implemented two additional initiatives— the TN Substitute Teacher Jobs Connection , which has had over 700 submissions, and the TN Education Job Board , which has posted over 300 featured education jobs— to support districts and schools in their hiring efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic has made typical recruitment methods challenging.

To learn more about the TN Teacher Jobs Connection, click here . For additional information on the department’s COVID-19 and school reopening related resources, please visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.