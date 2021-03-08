ORPD: Man killed in motorcycle crash Thursday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

(ORPD press release) A 66-year-old man died Thursday after police said he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Police responded to the crash, which was in front of Oak Ridge High School, at around 6:13 p.m. The initial investigation shows that James Lynch lost control of the motorcycle which then slid on its side for about 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

Lynch later died at Methodist Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators the sun was in his eyes. Investigators also believe speed was a factor. No use of drugs or alcohol are suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Suggs promoted to Deputy Oak Ridge City Manager

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is proud to announce …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.