ORPD: Man killed in motorcycle crash Thursday

(ORPD press release) A 66-year-old man died Thursday after police said he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Police responded to the crash, which was in front of Oak Ridge High School, at around 6:13 p.m. The initial investigation shows that James Lynch lost control of the motorcycle which then slid on its side for about 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

Lynch later died at Methodist Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators the sun was in his eyes. Investigators also believe speed was a factor. No use of drugs or alcohol are suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.