ORFD promotes Burney to Batallion Chief

(ORFD press release) The City of Oak Ridge is proud to announce Ray Burney has been promoted to Battalion Chief for ‘A Shift’.

Burney, who has recently served as an Oak Ridge Fire Department Captain, takes on the new role following Eric Rackard’s promotion to Fire Marshal last month.

“I truly do appreciate Chief Solomon for giving me this opportunity in my career, and I look forward to working with everyone,” Burney said.

He joined the department in October 2004. As Captain, he supervised the ‘B Shift’ firefighters at Station 3, conducted safety surveys, and responded to all emergencies.

In the role of Battalion Chief, he will manage the daily operation requirements for the ‘A Shift’ including staffing, overtime, training, and logistics.

“A Shift is a good, strong shift. I don’t anticipate any major hurdles. They have great officers and firefighters,” he said. “I plan to make myself more open, be more available, and make sure the ‘A Shift’ has what they need.”

Burney, who has lived in the area his whole life, has served in the fire service since 1985. He began his fire career with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department in Oliver Springs. While there, he also worked as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and part time as an EMT-Paramedic in Roane County.

He began working in a career department at the K-25 site in 1990 as a Fire Protection Specialist. After 14 years, he decided to follow his dream of working for a municipal department.

In 2004, he joined ORFD as a firefighter, but he always had the longing to become a Battalion Chief.

“My goal has always been to become a Battalion Chief. I was promoted to Captain in 2012, and so I’m excited to have accomplished this and am more than ready for the new role,” Burney said.

In September 2020, Burney completed his Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University, where he also received his Associate of Science in Fire Science in October 2019.

Among his many certifications and trainings, he has completed National Fire Academy courses for Command and Control of incident operations, fire department operations at target hazards, multi-alarm incidents, and fire department operations at natural and man-made disasters. He has also completed the Effective Leadership Skills for Fire and EMS organizations.

“Burney is such an important part of the Oak Ridge Fire Department and the City and is going to excel in this new role,” said Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon. “He continues to show his dedication to the Oak Ridge Fire Department and his many years of experience in the fire service will help our Department keep Oak Ridgers safe.”

His first day in the new role is Tuesday, March 9.