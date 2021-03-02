OR Softball sign-ups underway

Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2021 Spring Softball season opens March 1, 2021.

A Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings and a Co-Ed League will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each league will consist of an 8-game season and an end-of-season tournament to determine the champion.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for the protection of players and officials.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by March 20. Games are scheduled to begin the week of April 5.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

